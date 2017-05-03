Brian De Palma Boards ‘Domino’ With Coster Waldau and Christina Hendricks

Brian De Palma is set to direct “Domino,” the anticipated thriller written by “Kon-Tiki” scribe Norwegian Petter Skavland with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) and Christina Hendricks on board to topline.

IM Global represents the film in international markets, outside of the North America which is repped by ICM. “Domino” will start shooting this summer.

Paris-based Backup is wrapping the financing on “Domino” which was produced by Michel Schønnemann for Schønne Film in Denmark. Antonio Perez Perez’ Maestranza in Spain and Jaqueline de Gooeij for Zilvermeer in Belgium co-produced “Domino.”

A contemporary high-voltage thriller, “Domino” stars Coster Waldau as a Danish cop who goes rogue with the help of a fellow police officer Christina Hendricks (“Drive,””Mad Men”) to track down a suspect who killed his partner in Copenhagen while Europe is being targeted by terror attacks. What the pair doesn’t know is that the suspect they are chasing is working for a CIA operative and is on the trail of the ISIS cell behind the attacks.

“I have been a huge fan of Brian De Palma ever since I saw “Scarface” in 1983. So it is with grade pride that I look forward to produce ‘Domino,’ a script I have developed together with screenwriter Petter Skavlan,” said Schønnemann.

“From the start our ambitions have been to create a suspense filled thriller in the line of such classics as “French Connection”; having Brian De Palma on board only heightens this ambition,” added Schønnemann.

David Atlan-Jackson, partner at Backup, said “Working with Brian de Palma is like a dream, especially with such a classic-hollywood looking cast and a script that feels taylor made for him.”

“Domino” is one of hottest projects to hit Cannes film market on May 17.

Deal was negotiated by John Zois, IM Global’s SVP, acquisitions and co-Productions on behalf of IM Global.