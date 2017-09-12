‘Better Watch Out’ Sells Worldwide, UPHE Scoops U.K., Australia

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Content Group (UPHE Content Group) has acquired Chris Peckover’s Christmas-set black comedy horror film “Better Watch Out” for distribution in the U.K., Australia and a string of other territories, from Paris-based banner Versatile.

“Better Watch Out,” formerly known as “Safe Neighborhood,” has also been sold by Versatile to Constantin for all German-speaking, Wild Bunch for France, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Storm Pictures for South Korea, Shooting Stars for the Middle East, Green Media for Vietnam, M Pictures for Thailand, and Pioneer for the Philippines.

The deal with UPHE Content Group entails a theatrical release for the film in Australia and the U.K.

Produced by Storm Vision Entertainment and Best Medicine, “Better Watch Out” was previously acquired by Well Go USA for all North American rights. XYZ Films brokered the North American deal on behalf of the producers.

“We’re certainly thrilled to be working with UPHE Content Group, Constantin, Wild Bunch and all of our new distribution partners around the globe leading up to the release of ‘Better Watch Out’this upcoming holiday season,” said Brion Hambel and Brett Thornquest, who produced the film along with Sidone Abbene and Paul Jensen. “It’s time to get a little naughty this year because Santa Claus isn’t the only one coming to your town!”

“Better Watch Out” has earned critical acclaim upon playing at a flurry of festivals, notably FrightFest in the U.K., Fantastic Fest Austin, Sitges, Monster Fest, White Nights, Torino, Paris, Telluride Horror, Brussels International Fantastic Fest (where it was awarded The Golden Raven) and most recently Fantasia Fest in Montreal (where it won the Audience Award).

The macabre Christmas movie, which was penned by Zack Kahn and Peckover (“Undocumented”), takes place in a quiet suburban street, and revolves around babysitter who must defend a twelve-year-old boy from intruders, only to discover it’s far from a normal home invasion.

The film stars Olivia DeJonge (The Visit), Levi Miller (Pan), Ed Oxenbould (The Visit), Aleks Mikic and Dacre Montgomery (Power Rangers), with Virginia Madsen (Sideways, Joy) and Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld).

Steven Matusko, Shane Abbess and Lorenzo De Maio exec produced the film.

“Better Watch Out” will start rolling out across the world in October, in time for the holiday season.