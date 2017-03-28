In a first – and eye-catching – joint move between the building blocks of Beta Films’ new pan-European production operation, Dramacorp, the Stockholm-based company Jan Mojto’s Beta set up last year with high-flying TV exec Patrick Nebout (“Midnight Sun”) is teaming with Paris-based Isolani Pictures, Beta Film’s newly-launching French production house, to co-develop TV drama“Rare.”

Written by Sweden’s Alex Haridi following the critically-acclaimed “Real Humans,” “Rare” will be directed by France’s Thierry Poiraud after upcoming France2 thriller “Black Spot.” It marks a further addition to the international genre of choice for many creators: Sci-fi, with a large contempo import.

“Rare” is set in a not-too-distant parallel future where the earth is running out of air. To ensure life on earth, its healthiest inhabitants are frozen for two centuries. Hannah, “Rare’s” main character, who has a dicky heart, does her best to survive in a world without hope or help.

Described as “sci-fi and an independent, character-driven unsettling vibe” by Poiraud, “Rare” follows up “Real Humans,” a next-generation robot drama-thriller which brought Haridi to notice.

“Rare” is executive produced by Nebout (“Midnight Sun,” upcoming spy-thriller “Hamilton”) and Mia Sohlman, the creator-producer of SVT’s hit political thriller Blue Eyes, as well as Isolani Pictures’ Alexandre Richardot, Thierry Poiraud’s long time collaborator, and Daniel J. Cottinn whose credits take in Netflix’s “Chef’s Table France” and NBC Universal’s “Metal Hurlant Chronicles.”

“The unique premise of our show – oxygen on earth is vanishing- allows us to create a brand new world. I have this vision of a “low tech” future,” said Poiraud.

“Nordic and Baltic landscapes are the perfect backdrop for our story, he added, calling “Rare” “an epic tale with a strong ecological undertone.”

“The sci-fi-genre is very close to my heart. The stories that can be told within RARE’s simple, yet exciting, premise are limitless,” Haridi added.

Whether buying into companies, or setting up joint ventures and subsidiaries, Europe’s key production houses are expanding beyond frontiers as they seek to tie-down key talent across the continent and off-set risk, tapping also into other state backing and TV coin without losing control of the creative process.

Studiocanal and FremantleMedia have led much of this charge. Beta Films is now lending the trend new energies.