Variety’s 10 Europeans to Watch were feted at a luncheon Saturday at Soho House in Berlin, in association with Tiffany & Co., and later that day at a reception hosted by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

At the reception the funding organization’s chief Kirsten Niehuus and Variety’s vice president, executive editor Steven Gaydos introduced the honorees on stage.

These included “Deutschland 83” director Edward Berger, “Deutschland 83” actor Jonas Nay, “Babylon Berlin” actress Liv Lisa Fries, actor Jakub Girszal, who appears in Agnieszka Holland’s Berlin competition entry “Spoor,” director Gabriele Mainetti (“They Call Me Jeeg”), director Robin Pront (“The Ardennes”), and actress Reka Tenki, who appears in Berlinale competition title “On Body and Soul.”

Tiffany’s Melanie Kelm, actor Jonas Nay and actress Liv Lisa Fries at Soho House (Photo: Courtesy of Medienboard)

Kirsten Niehuus with the team behind Berlin competition film “Spoor,” led by director Agnieszka Holland (Photo: Courtesy of Medienboard)

Kirsten Niehuus celebrates the return on investment of Oscar front-runner ‘Toni Erdmann,’ with the film’s team, including actress Sandra Hüller and actor Trystan Pütter (Photo: Courtesy of Medienboard)

The team behind TV series ‘Babylon Berlin,’ including producers Stefan Arndt and Uwe Schott, directors Henk Handloegten and Achim von Borries, actress Liv Lisa Fries and actor Misel Maticevic (Photo: Courtesy of Medienboard)