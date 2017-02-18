Variety’s 10 Europeans to Watch were feted at a luncheon last week at Soho House in Berlin, in association with Tiffany & Co., and later the same day at a reception hosted by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

The honorees were welcomed at the luncheon by Tiffany’s communications manager Central Europe, Melanie Kelm, Medienboard chief Kirsten Niehuus and Variety’s vice president, executive editor, Steven Gaydos.

The honorees attending the luncheon were “Deutschland 83” actor Jonas Nay, “Babylon Berlin” actress Liv Lisa Fries, actor Jakub Gierszal, who appears in Agnieszka Holland’s Berlin competition entry “Spoor,” director Gabriele Mainetti (“They Call Me Jeeg”), director Robin Pront (“The Ardennes”), and actress Reka Tenki, who appears in Berlinale competition title “On Body and Soul.”

Csaba Papp, Reka Tenki, Bart van Langendonck (Photo: Ulf Büschleb)

Gabriele Mainetti, Andrea Occhipinti (Photo: Courtesy of Ulf Büschleb)

Jakub Gierszal (Photo: Courtesy of Ulf Büschleb)

Kirsten Niehuus, Steven Gaydos (Photo: Courtesy of Ulf Büschleb)