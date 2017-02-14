BERLIN– Film promotion orgs UniFrance and German Films are set to host the next Franco-German Film Meetings during the 9th edition of Les Arcs European Film Festival.

Scheduled to run Dec. 18-20 in the French Alps-set festival, the two-day conference will include lectures, debates, conferences and case studies. As part of the partnership, a selection of Franco-German projects will be pitched at the festival’s co-production village, its industry sidebar.

The festival will also host a special section dedicated to German cinema which will include 12 recent German pics.

Les Arcs expects approximately 600 European professionals to turn up at the event.

The Franco-German Film Meetings were founded in 2003 by the Franco-German Film Academy in order to fast track co-productions between the two countries and encourage the distribution of German films in France and reversely.

While in Berlin, UniFrance paid tribute to Torsten Frehse, the founder of leading German distribution company Neue Visionen, giving him the French Cinema Award during an event hosted by Isabelle Giordano, managing director of UniFrance and Jean-Paul Salome (pictured above with Frehse, Giordano, Dorothée Pfisner, Sabine Chemaly), president of Unifrance.

In the last few years, Neue Visionen has been a big purveyor of French arthouse films in Germany. It notably released hit French comedies “Paulette,” “Serial (Bad) Weddings” and will soon release Gaumont’s anticipated dramedy “Step by Step” (“Patients”).

The French Cinema Award was recently given to Isabelle Huppert who is competing for best actress at the Oscars, and to Dimitri Rassam and Aton Soumache, whose animated feature “The Little Prince” traveled worldwide.