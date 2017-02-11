Brussels-based company Umedia is set to pursue its strategic expansion plan through a partnership with German banner Egoli Tossell Pictures.

Moves complements Umedia’s acquisition of independent production outfits Be-Films and Nexus Factory, and its opening an office in Vancouver.

The new deal, inked at the Berlinale, will allow Umedia to co-finance Egoli Tossell’s film development slate and have first-look rights to co-produce developed projects.

A Berlin-based production outfit founded by Jens Meurer and Judy Tossell in 2001, Egoli Tossell Pictures has produced such films as David Leveaux’s “The Exception,” Ron Howard’s “Rush,” Alexander Sukorov’s “Russian Ark,” Jalmari Helander’s “Big Game,” and Olivier Assayas’ “Carlos.”

“This is a key part of our group’s growth strategy, and an important step forward as we continue to expand our catalog and production capability. Umedia and Egoli Tossell have worked together on a number of projects, most recently ‘The Exception,’ with Lily James and Christopher Plummer, and this deal is a natural extension of our ongoing collaboration,” said Adrian Politowski, CEO of Umedia.

Tossell, meanwhile, said their “partnership is tried and tested and gives Egoli Tossell Pictures a strong European base for increasing (its) development capabilities while pooling (its) talent.”

With offices in London, Brussels, Paris, Vancouver, and Los Angeles, Umedia ranks as one of Europe’s leading production groups. The company is involved in development, production, financing, visual effects. Since bowing in 2004, Umedia has invested more than $500 million (via its Belgian tax shelter, equity and development funds) in 320 films.