Italian actress Matilda Lutz (“Rings”) is set to topline Coralie Fargeat’s directorial debut “Revenge,” a female-powered thriller.

“Revenge,” which will be in both French and English, toplines Lutz as woman seeking revenge after being abused by three men and left for dead in the desert.

The film is produced by Marc-Etienne Schwartz’s M.E.S. Prods. and Marc Stanimirovic’s Monkey Pack Films. Charades, the outfit recently launched by Carole Baraton, Yohann Comte, Pierre Mazars, and Constantin Briest, is co-producing and handling international sales. Logical Pictures and Nexus Factory are also co-producing.

Schwartz, whose production credits include Vianney Lebasque’s “The Dream Kids” – which was released in France by EuropaCorp — said he discovered Fargeat when her sci-fi short “Reality +” played at Tribeca.

Schwartz added that “Revenge” will have a stylish look thanks to Fargeat’s taste for genre, as well as its creative team which brings together cinematographer Robrecht Heyvaert (“The Ardennes”) and original score by Robin Coudert (“Horns”).

“At the beginning ‘Revenge’ plays with this superficial representation [of a young woman] and then reverses it: The female character becomes the strong heroin of the movie and the one who drives the action,” explained Fargeat.

Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe and Guillaume Bouchède complete the cast of the movie, which just started shooting this week in Morocco. Rézo Films has acquired French distribution rights. Canal Plus and Cine Plus have pre-bought the movie.