Agnieszka Holland, the director of Berlinale competition film “Spoor,” attended the Polish Party at the Academie Lounge in Berlin on Friday, accompanied by the film’s stars Agnieszka Mandat (right) and Jakub Gierszal.

They were joined by Borys Szyc, another actor from “Spoor,” and Olga Tokarczuk, who penned the film’s script, adapting from her novel, “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead.”

Other guests at the event, hosted by Magdalena Sroka, director of the Polish Film Institute, included Krzysztof Zanussi, film director, producer, and head of TOR Studio, actress Zofia Wichlacz (“Afterimage”), who was selected as a Shooting Star this year, and Sebastian Lach, an actor from “Erlprince,” which plays in the Berlinale’s Generation section.

