Matthew McConaughey, who won an Oscar for “Dallas Buyers Club,” will star in comedy “The Beach Bum,” which Harmony Korine (“Spring Breakers”) will write and direct. Rocket Science will handle international sales commencing at the European Film Market in Berlin.

LeGrisbi Productions’ John Lesher, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin, and Iconoclast’s Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar and Nicolas Lhermitte will produce, with principal photography scheduled to begin in July.

Creative Artists Agency arranged financing for the film and will represent its North American distribution rights.

“‘The Beach Bum’ follows the hilarious misadventures of Moondog, a rebellious and lovable rogue who lives life large,” according to a statement.

Lesher said: “In ‘The Beach Bum,’ Harmony has crafted the perfect movie for our dark and serious time — a refreshingly original, irreverent, and hilarious stoner comedy that only he could create.”

Thorsten Schumacher, CEO and founder of Rocket Science, said that “McConaughey’s Moondog character is pure charisma — a force of nature and an uncompromising maverick with a lust for life and everything it throws at him. ‘The Beach Bum’ brings together an incredible team of acting, directing and producing talent.”

As well as Jean-Marc Vallee’s “Dallas Buyers Club,” McConaughey’s film credits include Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and Jeff Nichols’ “Mud.”

Korine is represented by CAA, and McConaughey by CAA and Morris Yorn.

Rocket Science’s sales slate also includes David Lowery’s “The Old Man and the Gun,” starring Robert Redford and Casey Affleck; Dominic Cooke’s film adaption “On Chesil Beach,” starring Saoirse Ronan; and Nick Hornby adaptation “Juliet, Naked” for Judd Apatow.

In Berlin, Rocket Science will also handle worldwide rights to Kristin Scott Thomas’ directorial debut, “The Sea Change,” based on Elizabeth Jane Howard’s novel of the same name. Scott Thomas will also star in the romantic drama, with Mark Strong in talks to join the cast.