The Berlin Film Festival, also known as the Berlinale, has unveiled its jury for the main competition section, which includes American actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and Mexican actor and director Diego Luna.

As previously announced, director and screenwriter Paul Verhoeven will serve as jury president. The other jury members are producer Dora Bouchoucha Fourati (Tunisia), artist Olafur Eliasson (Iceland), actress Julia Jentsch (Germany), and director and screenwriter Wang Quan’an (China).

The jury will decide who receives the Golden and Silver Bears from the 18 films in the main competition. The winners will be announced at the Berlinale Palast on Feb. 18.

