LevelK has closed the first round of sales on Icelandic crime drama “Cruelty,” Anton Sigurdsson’s sophomore feature.

The film, which rolled out in Iceland in October and became the second-biggest local hit of 2016, was picked up Japan (Gaga Entertainment), China (Lemon Tree Media), and Benelux (Just Entertainment).

“Cruelty” follows two detectives determined to solve the worst crime in the history of Reykjavik, the murder of two young siblings. While one of the lead detectives is trying to help the grieving mother, the investigation starts pointing at her own brother whose life takes a drastic turn.

The movie had its international premiere at Santa Barbara and is produced by Erlingur Jack Gudmundsson, Sigurdsson, and Haraldur Bender for Virgo Films in co-production with Fenrir Films, BubbleHead Prods. and Fulton Street Entertainment.