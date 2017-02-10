Nordic powerhouse TrustNordisk has inked several pre-sales for Danish auteur Lars von Trier’s serial-killer thriller “The House That Jack Built,” which will star Matt Dillon and Bruno Ganz.

TrustNordisk is shopping the project at Berlin’s EFM and has pre-sold “The House That Jack Built’s” German and Austrian distribution rights to Tele München, one of Germany’s biggest distributors. The sale to Telemünchen was made on behalf of Zentropa Køln

Other new deals were signed with Les Films du Losange for France, Seven Films for Greece, Leopardo Filmes for Portugal, Shani Film for Israel, Falcon Films for the Middle East, Sundream for Hong Kong, Russian World Vision for Russia/CIS, Vertigo Media for Hungary, Euro Films for Bulgaria, and Estin Film for the Baltic States.

“‘The House That Jack Built’ has an intriguing cast and coupled with the extraordinary vision of Lars von Trier, the film promises to be something very special and exciting. We have admired Lars von Trier’s work for a long time and already brought many of his films, such as ‘Dogville,’ ‘Melancholia,’ and ‘Nymphomanic’ to theaters in Germany,” said Herbert L. Kloiber, managing director of Tele München Group.

“The House That Jack Built” follows the highly intelligent Jack (Dillon) over the course of 12 years and introduces the murders that define Jack’s development as a serial killer.

Von Trier told Variety, “On the occasion of the shooting of ‘The House That Jack Built,’ I have made an evocative photo with a cinematic reference,” commenting on the exclusive shot from the film TrustNordisk has given Variety.

Produced by Louise Vesth at Zentropa Group, “The House That Jack Built” will shoot in Trollhättan, Sweden, and in Copenhagen.

TrustNordisk previously pre-sold the film to the U.K. and Ireland (Curzon Artificial Eye), Latin America (California Filmes), Benelux (September film), China (DD Dream), South Korea (Atnine Film), Poland (Gutek), Taiwan (Moviecloud), Former Yugoslavia (Cinemania group), Czech Republic (Aero film), and Romania (Independenta Film 97).

The film is co-produced by Film i Väst, Copenhagen Film Fund, Slot Machine, with support from Danish Film Institute, Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, CNC, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Eurimages and The Media Programme of the European Union.