Katja Eichinger, the novelist, producer, and wife of the late German producer Bernd Eichinger, has set up a screenwriting bursary for students working on their final diploma film at the HFF film academy in Munich.

The bursary for €4,000 ($4,260) will give the selected student six months to deliver a script for a project that could be deemed to deliver “emotional and innovative cinema.” The applicants will be asked to define what cinema means to them and who their cinematic influences are.

“What I’m hoping to do is give students the possibility to find their own, unique voice whilst telling a story that connects with audiences,” Eichinger said.

She added that previous HFF students to achieve this include Frauke Finsterwalder with diploma film “Finsterworld,” as well as Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck with “The Lives of Others.” Other HFF alumni include Wim Wenders, Roland Emmerich, Maren Ade, and Caroline Link.

Eichinger praised the work of Bettina Reitz, the new president of the film academy. “She’s really bringing new spirit and energy to the HFF,” she said.