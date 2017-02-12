The Studio Babelsberg and Canada Goose party at Soho House in Berlin on Friday was attended by several members of the Berlinale’s international jury, including Dora Bouchoucha Fourati, Paul Verhoeven, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Julia Jentsch, seen above with Studio Babelsberg COO Christoph Fisser (center).

Also attending were Berlin’s Mayor Michael Mueller, actor Daniel Brühl with his girlfriend Felicitas Rombold, model, actress and artist Veruschka von Lehndorff (“Blow-Up”), model Toni Garrn, actress and singer Heike Makatsch (“Resident Evil,” “Love Actually”) and actor Mark Waschke.

Studio Babelsberg COO Christoph Fisser, Berlin’s Mayor Michael Mueller (Photo: Courtesy of Babelsberg)

Daniel Brühl with his girlfriend Felicitas Rombold (Photo: Courtesy of Babelsberg)

Veruschka von Lehndorff and Toni Garrn (Photo: Courtesy of Babelsberg)

Heike Makatsch, Mark Waschke (Photo: Courtesy of Babelsberg)