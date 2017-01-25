Global Screen has picked up worldwide distribution rights to English-language 3D animated feature “My Fairy Troublemaker & Me,” which it describes as “sparkling with humor and magic.” Global Screen will start pre-selling the film at next month’s European Film Market in Berlin.

“Boisterous 10-year-old Maxie can’t believe her eyes when lovely, little, funky fairy Violetta turns up in her bedroom,” according to a statement. “With her help, Maxie sees her big dream come true: to return to her grandmother’s house in the countryside. But soon it turns out that Violetta is a magical washout suffering from a serious chocolate addiction.”

Producer Maite Wokock stated: “‘My Fairy Troublemaker & Me’ is a suspenseful, charming and high-end 3D-animated feature film. The screenplay is full of action, humor, magic and heart, making us laugh about our foibles and showing that with a real friend everything is possible. This project is my project from the heart.”

Alice Buquoy, senior sales and acquisitions manager at Global Screen, added: “We are happy to present this magical adventure at the upcoming EFM, and we are sure our buyers will be amazed by its charming and unique characters and fast-paced script. It has all the ingredients to be great entertainment for the whole family.”

“My Fairy Troublemaker & Me” is produced by Fortune Cookie Film and Ella Film, both from Hamburg, Germany, in co-production with Fabrique d’Images, Luxembourg (“Ooops! Noah is Gone…” and “Luis and the Aliens”), based on a script by Silja Clemens. Currently in pre-production, the film is planned for delivery in 2020.