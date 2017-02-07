Mike Ott’s comedy documentary “California Dreams,” which has its world premiere in Berlin Critics Week on Feb. 12, and its North American premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in March, has been picked up for world sales by Film Sales Company. Variety has been given exclusive access to a clip from the film.

The movie presents “five unique individuals in pursuit of a big life change. Through auditions set up in small towns across Southern California, the film shows genuine characters with big Hollywood aspirations who, for various reasons, have never had the opportunity to pursue their dreams,” according to a statement.

“With subjects including celebrity impersonators, aspiring writers, and a former Red Cross nurse, this bitingly funny film reveals the strange and entrancing hypnotic grip that Hollywood has, in some way or form, on everyone.”

In this clip, Cory Zacharia calls up local restaurant chains in search of a job, as he works toward saving money to buy a ticket to Europe to star in a feature film in Germany… except he happens to get all of the company’s details wrong.

Zacharia previously starred in Ott’s trilogy “Lake Los Angeles,” “Pearblossom Hwy” and “Littlerock.” “California Dreams” also features Kevin “K-Nine” Gilger, Neil Harley, and Patrick Llaguno.

Ott’s award wins include an Audience Award at AFI Fest, a Gotham Award, and the Someone to Watch Award at the Independent Spirit Awards.