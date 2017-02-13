Sherry Hormann is to direct an adaptation of Jan-Philipp Sendker’s novel “Art of Hearing Heartbeats” with Dor Film producing and Senator Film on board as co-producer. Wild Bunch will release the film in Germany.

The novel, published in 2002, has sold more than one million copies, and has been translated into 25 languages. Sendker will pen the screenplay.

Hormann, who is best known for “Desert Flower” and “3096 Days,” will start to shoot in early 2018. Danny Krausz will produce for Dor and Senator’s Ulf Israel and David Kehrl will co-produce.

The love story, which is set in Burma, spans the decades between the 1950s and the present.