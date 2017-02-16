Marc Schiller’s Bond/360, whose team were behind breakthrough films like “Exit Through the Gift Shop,” “Senna” and “The Imposter,” has acquired the exclusive U.S. and Canadian rights to Chang-Yong Moon’s Buddhist documentary film “Becoming Who I Was.”

The distributor, whose recent releases include “An Art that Nature Makes,” “Notes on Blindness” and “Strike a Pose,” will premiere the pic in New York City in the fall, followed by a nationwide release on Bond’s new Karma Cinema label, followed by a digital, educational and DVD release later in the year.

“The film follows Padma Angdu, who is no ordinary boy,” according to a statement. “In a past life he was a venerated Buddhist master. His village already treats him like a saint as a result. The village doctor, who has taken the boy under his wing, prepares him to be able to pass on his wisdom.”

Tibet, Angdu’s former homeland and the center of his faith, lies far away from his current home in the highlands of Northern India. On top of that, the conflict between China and Tibet makes the prospect of a trip there even more daunting.

“Undeterred by these harsh facts, the duo set off for their destination on foot, accompanied by questions of friendship and the nature of life.”

The documentary film, which was shot over a period of eight years, is “ultimately a story of unconditional love between a young boy and his guardian.”

The deal was negotiated by Elizabeth Sheldon, COO of Bond/360, and co-director and producer Jin Jeon of Prosum, based in Seoul, South Korea.

“’Becoming Who I Was’ is a charming film that synthesizes both a coming-of-age story, a road trip and a love story between a young master and his guardian,” Sheldon said. “The film will captivate audiences both young and old around the world.”