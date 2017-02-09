On track to ramp up its international profile with ambitious features, Stockholm-based outfit B-Reel Films is set to produce “There’s Nothing to be Afraid of,” a coming-of-age romance set amid the Swedish Christian fundamentalist cult Livets Ord, which will mark the feature film debut of Swedish filmmaker Johan Renck.

Renck has directed a raft of high-profile drama series, from Netflix’s “Bloodline,” to Sky’s “The Last Panthers” to episodes of “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” among other shows. Renck has also helmed music videos of David Bowie’s “Lazarus” and “Blackstar.”

“Nothing,” based on based on Johan Heltne’s controversial book which is set in the early 1990s, centers on Jonathan, a 16-year-old belonging to the cult Livets Ord who is about to become an adult and falls in love with Nina while on a trip. Suffering from epileptic seizures, the young man starts seeing a psychologist, who questions his faith. The film, scripted by Karin Arrhenius (“The Girl”), will centers on the love relationship between the two teenagers. Shooting is set to start at the end of the year.

” ‘There’s Nothing to be Afraid of’ combines Swedish creative forces and we’re excited to bring them onto the international scene with this promising and controversial novel adaptation which is so relevant today in our very dogmatic world,” said Patrik Andersson, head of development and producer at B-Reel.

B-Reel is also producing a political thriller based on Lena Sundström award-winning novel “Traces.” Pic is adapted by Sara Nameth (“The Yard”) and will be directed by Jesper Ganslandt (“The Ape”).

The company is currently in post-production on Lisa Langseth’s “Euphoria,” starring Alicia Vikander, Eva Green, and Charlotte Rampling. Its recent credits include Pernilla August’s “A Serious Game,” which just won two Swedish Guldbagge Awards. B-Reel is also behind the Nordic noir series “Before We Die,” which recently launched with big ratings on Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT.