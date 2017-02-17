Serial killer drama “Freud,” one of the seven TV projects pitched at this week’s Berlin Drama Series Days, has been chosen to be presented at the upcoming edition of Paris-based Series Mania Co-Production Forum.

A co-production between German TV group Bavaria Fernsehproduktion and Austria’s Satel Film, “Freud” is created by German writer Stefan Brunner (“Kommissar Rex,” “Soko Vienna”).

The thriller series project is set in 19th century Vienna, where a young doctor Sigmund Freud teams with a war veteran and policeman to investigate the crimes of a mysterious serial killer.

“’Freud’ is a real European co-production with strong international potential, involving an emblematic character as well-known as any international brand,” said Series Mania director Laurence Herszberg.

Series producers Moritz Polter at Bavaria and Satel’s Henrich Ambrosch have been invited to attend the 5th Co-production Forum, which runs April 18-21 as part of Paris’ Series Mania festival.

“Freud” will join 15 other projects at the TV industry event.

The producers will have the opportunity of pitching their series to a panel of international TV executives, aimed at boosting the chances of raising project financing.

For the past three years, Series Mania and the Berlin Film Festival have been bringing TV series executives together to discuss co-production and co-financing on a European scale.

As part of this deal, two TV series projects in development receive the opportunity to be presented both at the Series Mania Co-production Forum and at the Drama Series Days.

This week, Berlin’s Drama Series Days showcased “Warrior,” a project that featured at the Co-production Forum in April 2016. Created by filmmaker Christopher Boe (“Reconstruction”), “Warrior” is set up at Denmark’s Miso Film, the producer of “Those Who Kill” that is also behind Netflix’s new project, “The Rain.”

Series Mania has garnered a strong reputation among international TV industry decision makers, and, after four years, its Co-production Forum has established itself as key event for networking and business.

Among new features of 2017’s 5th Co-production Forum, which this year runs for four days, is a new prize of €50,000 ($53,250) to be awarded by a jury of industry execs to the best series project in development. Also new for 2017 is the launch of SeriesLab, a new structure to help with writing series, in association with the Torino Film Lab.