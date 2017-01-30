Principal photography has started on the comedy “Dead in a Week (Or Your Money Back),” starring two-time Oscar-nominee Tom Wilkinson (“Batman Begins,” “Michael Clayton”), BAFTA-nominated Aneurin Barnard (“Dunkirk,” “The White Queen”), Christopher Eccleston and Marion Bailey. Altitude Film Sales is selling the film at Berlin’s European Film Market.

Tom Edmunds makes his directorial feature debut. Also in the cast are Freya Mavor, Nigel Lindsay, Gethin Anthony and Velibor Topic. The film editor is Tariq Anwar, the cinematographer is Luke Bryant and the casting director is Toby Whale.

After seven suicide attempts and a chance encounter on a bridge, William (Barnard) outsources the task to Leslie (Wilkinson), an ageing hitman on the brink of retirement. But with the contract signed and death assured within a week (or his money back) William finally discovers a reason to live. However, Leslie is under growing pressure from Harvey (Eccleston), the unpleasant head of the shady Guild of Assassins, and as far as he’s concerned the contract is binding.

The film is produced by Daniel-Konrad Cooper and Nick Clark Windo. Executive producer is Gina Carter of Sprout Pictures.

Universal Music will be working on the film’s soundtrack, with a leading British singer/songwriter creating a signature track for the film and shortly to be announced.

The film is shooting in South-West London for five weeks.