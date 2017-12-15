Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama Section Focuses on ‘Body Politics’ and ‘Resistance to Machismo’

The first wave of films in the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama section, which is dedicated to controversial and unconventional features, has been unveiled. With Paz Lazaro overseeing Panorama alongside Michael Stütz and Andreas Struck, it will focus on body politics and, with Weinstein and harassment still front-page news, “resistance to machismo.”

Eleven films have been unveiled, with Latin America making a strong showing. The four films in Panorama from the region include two apiece from Argentina and Brazil: Sebastián Schjaer’s “La omission” (“The Omission”), and Santiago Loza’s “Malambo, el hombre bueno” (“Malambo, the Good Man”) from the former, and “Bixa Travesty” (“Tranny Fag”), about female transgender performers, and documentary “Ex-Paje” (“Ex-Shaman”) from the latter.

“La Omission,” about a young mother and transient worker, along with Austrian film “L’Animale,” about a teenage girl and her motocross clique, are the Panorama titles the organizers said cover the topic of “resistance to machismo.”

Other films this year include Swedish filmmaker Goran Hugo Olsson’s new feature documentary, “That Summer,” which revisits classic doc “Grey Gardens” and includes footage shot by Jacqueline Kennedy and Andy Warhol.

From Germany there is Brazilian-Algerian director Karim Aïnouz’s “Zentralflughafen THF” (Central Airport THF”) about the lives of refugees in the hangars of a defunct Berlin airport.

Timur Bekmambetov’s “Profile,” about a British journalist who infiltrates the digital propaganda channels of Isis, and Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s sci-fi movie “Yocho” (“Foreboding”) will also feature in the Panorama section.

The Panorama titles in full:

“L’Animale” – Austria, world premiere

“Bixa Travesty” (“Tranny Fag”) – Brazil, world premiere

“Ex Paje” (“Ex Shaman”) – Brazil, world premiere

“Malambo, el hombre bueno” (“Malambo, the Good Man”) – Argentina, world premiere

“Obscuro Barroco” – France / Greece, world premiere

“La omisión” (“The Omission”) – Argentina / The Netherlands / Switzerland, world premiere

“Profile” – USA / UK / Cyprus, world premiere

“River’s Edge” – Japan, international premiere

“That Summer” – Sweden / Denmark / USA, European premiere

“Yocho” (“Foreboding”)– Japan, European premiere

“Zentralflughafen THF” (“Central Airport THF”) – Germany / Brazil / France, World premiere