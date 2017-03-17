B-Reel Films is on board to produce “Goliath,” the sophomore feature of Peter Grönlund, whose debut “Drifters” had won a prize at San Sebastian and five Guldbagge Awards (Sweden’s equivalent to the Oscars) last year.

A drama-thriller with strong social and political themes, “Goliath” tells the story of a teenage boy living in a small industrial town somewhere in Sweden who has to take over the shady family business after his criminal father gets jailed.

B-Reel Films, the top Swedish company behind Mikael Marcimain’s “Gentlemen,” Pernilla August’s “A Serious Game” and Lisa Langseth’s anticipated “Euphoria” with Alicia Vikander, is producing “Goliath.”

“I started working on ‘Goliath’ five years ago (…) with the idea of making a film about contemporary Sweden and people who live on the margins. I’ve always been interested in films exploring social heritage and drawing intimate portrayals of characters,” said Grönlund.

B-Reel Films’s Frida Bargo and Mattias Nohrborg, who also produced “Drifters,” said “Grönlund (had) written a wonderfully strong script about today’s Sweden.”

“Goliath” will start shooting in September. TriArt film is expected to release the film in Sweden in fall 2018.