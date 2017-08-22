Asghar Farhadi Kicks Off Filming of ‘Everybody Knows’ With Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, Ricardo Darin in Spain

Asghar Farhadi, the Oscar-winning Iranian director of “A Separation” and “The Salesman” has kicked off the principal photography of “Everybody Knows” (“Todos Lo Saben”), his anticipated psychological thriller starring Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz and Ricardo Darin.

Budgeted at 10 million Euros, the Spanish-language film is being produced by Alexandre Mallet-Guy at Paris-based Memento Films Production and Alvaro Longoria at Spanish outfit Morena Films.

Written by Farhadi, “Everybody Knows” follows the journey of Carolina as she travels with her family from Buenos Aires to her hometown in Spain for a celebration. Meant to be a brief family visit, the trip is disturbed by unforeseen events that will completely change the lives of Carolina and her family.

“Everybody Knows,” which has just started shooting near Madrid, is being sold worldwide by Memento Films International.

“Everybody Knows” marks the third collaboration between Farhadi and Mallet-Guy after “The Salesman” and “The Past,” which Memento Films produced and distributed in France. Before winning a foreign-language Oscar, “The Salesman” scooped two awards at last year’s Cannes for best script for Farhadi and best actor for Shahab Hosseini, while “The Past” earned Berenice Bejo a best actress award at Cannes in 2013.

“Everybody Knows”‘s topnotch key crew includes Jose-Luis Alcaine, a cinematographer who has worked with Carlos Saura, Bigas Luna and Pedro Almodovar; Sonia Grande, the costume designer of Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris” and Alejandro Amenábar’s “The Others,” among others; and Hayedeh Safiyari, the editor who worked with Farhadi on “A Separation” and “The Salesman.”

France 3 Cinema, Lucky Red, Untitled Films Aie and Ashar Farhadi Production are co-producing “Everybody Knows” in association with Memento Films Distribution, Cofinova and Indefilms.

“Everybody Knows” is being backed by Canal Plus, Eurimages, France Televisions, Movistar, Cine + and ICAA.