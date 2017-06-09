ARRI Seals Post-Cannes Deals for Un Certain Regard Contender ‘Directions’ (EXCLUSIVE)

ARRI Media International has sealed a raft of deals for “Directions,” the Stephan Komandarev movie that was an Un Certain Regard contender at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Hailing from Argo Film, Aktis Film Production, and Sektor Film Productions, “Directions” is a Bulgarian-German-Macedonian co-production. It conveys its story of the breakdown of modern society through a series of taxi journeys. Set in Bulgaria, the film follows a businessman who, upon grasping the levels of corruption and injustice that blight his ambitions, kills himself and a banker.

“We first need to self-reflect and take a step back to understand the illogical society we live in. Only then are we ready to initiate real transformation and heal,” Moritz Hemminger, ARRI Media International’s director of sales and acquisitions, told Variety when it boarded the film ahead of Cannes. “Its topic is recognizable in urban societies around the world today.”

ARRI has now deals with Rezo Film (France); Contact Film (Benelux); Karma Films (Spain); Purple Rain (Bulgaria); Ama Films (Greece); Filmarti (Turkey); Estinfilm (Estonia); MCF (former Yugoslavia); and DDDream (China).

Bulgarian director Komandarev returned to Cannes this year with “Directions,” which he directed, co-wrote and produced, having previously been a co-producer on “Dogs”, which won the FIPRESCI Prize in 2016. He is also renowned as the director of “The Judgement,” Bulgaria’s official entry for the Academy Awards Foreign Language Film in 2016.