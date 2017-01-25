The Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama section has completed its lineup with the addition of 24 feature films, including “Call Me by Your Name,” an extremely well-reviewed gay love story featuring actor Armie Hammer.

The full Panorama program includes 36 world, six international and nine European premieres. Thirteen European films have been added. Among those is “Call Me by Your Name,” directed by Luca Guadagnino (“A Bigger Splash”) from an adaptation, co-written with James Ivory, of a novel by André Aciman.

There are five films from Brazil, including “Como Nossos Pais” (Just Like Our Parents), directed by Lais Bodanzky, who depicts the everyday lives of three generations in Sao Paulo as “a pyrotechnic display of individual passions and existential delusions staged with a sublime naturalness,” according to the festival.

Also in the program are Spanish debut feature “Pieles” (Skins) by Eduardo Casanova, “Rekvijem za gospodju J.” (Requiem for Mrs. J.) by Serbia’s Bojan Vuletić, Ferenc Török’s “1945” from Hungary, and “God’s Own Country,” Francis Lee’s feature-film debut from the U.K.

Teona Mitevska returns with a bitter depiction of Macedonian adolescents trying to get their bearings in “When the Day Had No Name.” Also returning to Panorama are Norwegians Ole Giæver, with the “emancipatory and philosophical self-examination” “Fra balkongen” (From the Balcony), and Erik Poppe with “Kongens Nei” (The King’s Choice), which deals with the Norwegian king’s resistance to the German armed forces in World War II.

The Belgian-French-Lebanese co-production “Insyriated” by Philippe Van Leeuw is an intense chamber drama featuring Hiam Abbass as a woman trapped in the family’s apartment while a war rages outside. “Kaygi” (Inflame) by Ceylan Özgün Özçelik tells the story of the roll-out of censorship of the press in Turkey and its effect on the work of a young female journalist. And finally there is Georgian director Rezo Gigineishvili’s “Hostages,” in which a longing for freedom and independence escalates into a readiness to use violence for young Soviet citizens during an airplane hijacking set in 1983.

Germany is represented by Jakob Lass’ “Tiger Girl,” in which a “strong friendship develops between two women, one in which conventional value systems begin to unravel, in what amounts to a veritable moral portrait of the underbelly of today’s German republic.”

Three films focus on the hordes of young people drawn to Berlin: the psycho-thriller “Berlin Syndrome” by Australian director Cate Shortland (which screened at Sundance), the feminist fairy-tale “The Misandrists” by Berlinale regular Bruce LaBruce, and science-fiction pic “Fluidø,” by Taiwanese-American artist Shu Lea Cheang.

U.S. director Travis Mathews, a “chronographer of a gay Western modernity,” is showing his second film in Panorama, “Discreet.” “An eerie soundscape floats atop his often elliptically edited story, which revolves around a man approaching middle age who gets caught up in the darker depths of his past.”

The original style of Moroccan filmmaker Hicham Lasri was apparent at Panorama in 2015 in “The Sea is Behind,” and on display again last year in “Starve Your Dog.” Now he returns for the third time with “Headbang Lullaby,” a “visually stunning psychedelic fairy-tale swimming in vibrant color and full of absurd situations, which also takes a long socially critical look at the history of Lasri’s native Morocco.”

Three arthouse films from China shed some light on the complex upheavals afoot in the country. The films show how “establishing alternatives for oneself within authoritarian systems is a great step towards individual freedom,” the festival stated.

In “Bing Lang Xue” (The Taste of Betel Nut), “we experience the whirlwind of young love on a resort island,” while in “Ghost in the Mountains” and “Ciao Ciao,” “we bask in the breathtaking landscapes of the Chinese highlands.”

In his New Zealand film “One Thousand Ropes,” Samoan director Tusi Tamasese creates “mythic images full of tension and concentration to relate the story of Maea, the baker and male midwife with healing hands, whose personal demons play an integral role in his everyday life.”

PANORAMA MAIN PROGRAM AND PANORAMA SPECIAL

“1945” (Hungary)

Dir: Ferenc Török

With Péter Rudolf, Bence Tasnádi, Tamás Szabó Kimmel, Dóra Sztarenki, Eszter Nagy-Kálózy

European premiere

“Berlin Syndrome” (Australia)

Dir: Cate Shortland

With Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt

European premiere

“Bing Lang Xue” (The Taste of Betel Nut) (Hong Kong, China)

Dir: Hu Jia

With Zhao Bing Rui, Yue Ye, Shen Shi Yu

World premiere

“Call Me by Your Name” (Italy/France)

Dir: Luca Guadagnino

With Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel, Victoire Du Bois

European premiere

“Ciao Ciao” (France/China)

Dir: Song Chuan

With Liang Xueqin, Zhang Yu

World premiere

“Como Nossos Pais” (Just Like Our Parents) (Brazil)

Dir: Laís Bodanzky

With Maria Ribeiro, Clarisse Abujamra, Paulo Vilhena, Felipe Rocha, Jorge Mautner, Herson Capri, Sophia Valverde, Annalara Prates

World premiere

Discreet (U.S.)

Dir: Travis Mathews

With Jonny Mars, Atsuko Okatsuko, Joy Cunningham, Bob Swaffar

World premiere

“Fluidø” (Germany)

Dir: Shu Lea Cheang

World premiere

“Fra balkongen” (From the Balcony) (Norway)

Dir: Ole Giaever

World premiere

“Ghost in the Mountains” (China)

Dir: Yang Heng

With Tang Shenggang, Liang Yu, Shang Meitong, Xiang Peng, Zhang Yun

World premiere

“God’s Own Country” (U.K.)

Dir: Francis Lee

With Josh O’Connor, Alec Secăreanu, Gemma Jones, Ian Hart

European premiere

“Headbang Lullaby” (Morocco/France/Qatar/Lebanon)

Dir: Hicham Lasri

With Aziz Hattab, Latefa Ahrrare, Zoubir Abou el Fadl, El Jirari Benaissa, Salma Eddlimi, Adil Abatorab

World premiere

“Hostages” (Russia/Georgia/Poland)

Dir: Rezo Gigineishvili

With Merab Ninidze, Darejan Kharshiladze, Tina Dalakishvili, Irakli Kvirikadze

World premiere

“Insyriated” (Belgium/France/Lebanon)

Dir: Philippe Van Leeuw

With Hiam Abbass, Diamand Abou Abboud, Juliette Navis, Mohsen Abbas, Moustapha Al Kar

World premiere

“Karera ga Honki de Amu toki wa” (Close-Knit) (Japan)

Dir: Naoko Ogigami

WithToma Ikuta, Rinka Kakihara, Kenta Kiritani

World premiere

“Kaygi” (Inflame) (Turkey)

Dir: Ceylan Özgün Özçelik

With Algı Eke, Özgür Çevik

World premiere – Debut film

“Kongens Nei” (The King’s Choice) (Norway/Sweden/Denmark/Ireland)

Dir: Erik Poppe

With Jesper Christensen, Anders Baasmo Christiansen, Karl Markovics, Tuva Novotny, Katharina Schüttler, Juliane Köhler

European premiere

“The Misandrists” (Germany)

Dir: Bruce LaBruce

With Susanne Sachsse, Kembra Pfahler

World premiere

“One Thousand Ropes” (New Zealand)

Dir: Tusi Tamasese

With Uelese Petaia, Frankie Adams, Væle Sima Urale, Ene Petaia, Beulah Koale, Anapela Polataivao

World premiere

“Pieles” (Skins) (Spain)

Dir: Eduardo Casanova

with Ana Polvorosa, Candela Peña, Carmen Machi, Macarena Gómez, Secun de la Rosa, Jon Kortajarena, Antonio Duran “Morris”, Eloi Costa

World premiere – Debut film

“Rekvijem za gospodju J.” (Requiem for Mrs. J.) (Serbia/Bulgaria/Macedonia/Russia/France)

Dir: Bojan Vuletić

With Mirjana Karanović, Jovana Gavrilović, Danica Nedeljković, Vučić Perović

World premiere

“Tiger Girl” (Germany)

Dir: Jakob Lass

With Ella Rumpf, Maria Dragus

World premiere

“Vaya” (South Africa)

Dir: Akin Omotoso

With Mncedisi Shabangu, Zimkhitha Nyoka, Nomonde Mbusi, Sihle Xaba, Warren Masemola, Zimkhitha Nyoka, Nomonde Mbusi, Azwile Chamane

European premiere

“When the Day Had No Name” (Macedonia/Belgium/Slovenia)

Dir: Teona Mitevska

With Leon Ristov, Hanis Bagashov, Dragan Mishevski, Stefan Kitanovic, Igorco Postolov, Ivan Vrtev Soptrajanov

World premiere

“Vênus – Filó a fadinha lésbica” (Venus – Filly the Lesbian Little Fairy) (Brazil)

Dir: Sávio Leite