ROME — Armenian genocide movie “The Promise” screened at the Vatican on Tuesday with director Terry George, producer Eric Esrailian and some talent attending, in a clear sign of Catholic Church support ahead of the upcoming U.S. release of the big-budget epic bankrolled by late billionaire Kirk Kerkorian.

Though lead actors Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac did not make the trek, the intimate event held for Vatican officials in the roughly 50-seat Vatican Cinematheque’s screening room was attended by stars Shohreh Aghdashloo and James Cromwell — who, ironically, plays a high-ranking Cardinal in HBO’s “The Young Pope” — and also by singer-songwriter Chris Cornell who composed the theme song for “The Promise.”

The Vatican screening of “The Promise” comes after Pope Francis last year made his first visit to Armenia during which he used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during World War I.

The pope’s remark sparked an angry reaction by the Turkish government which strongly denies that a genocide occurred, arguing that it was wartime and many Turks were killed as well and insisting there was never a systematic plan to execute Armenians.

Esrailian, head of Survival Pictures, which he set up with Kerkorian to produce “The Promise,” travelled to Armenia for that papal visit.

“When he [Pope Francis] mentioned the word ‘genocide’ once in the big mass you could hear a kind of collective gasp and people getting tearful because he spoke really as a world leader,” Esrailian recalled. He noted that Armenia was the first nation to adopt Christianity as a state religion, “so it has a special place in Catholicism.”

“When there was awareness [within the Vatican] that a major film was being made, we were contacted to screen the movie. So we sent a private link to be viewed,” he said.

“The Promise,” which world-premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last September, will go on wide release in the U.S. on 2,000 screens via Open Road Films on April 21.

The roughly $100 million film is considered a breakthrough after several attempts to make a Hollywood film about the Armenian genocide failed during past decades because of what Terry George calls a “denialist lobby,” which these days is efficiently run by the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he claims.

Eerily, George said that there is a denialist propaganda machine behind “The Ottoman Lieutenant,” a film with strikingly similar elements to “The Promise,” but which allegedly makes the denialist argument. “Ottoman Lieutenant” went on release via New York-based Paladin on roughly 200 screens in the U.S. in March.

“It’s an Erdogan propaganda film released as a feature film in the United States, remarkably, just ahead of us,” said George. “The Ottoman Lieutenant,” which stars Josh Hartnett and Ben Kingsley, was produced by a Turkish company called Eastern Sunrise Films.

Variety critic Dennis Harvey in his “The Ottoman Lieutenant” review wrote that “[In] this primarily Turkish-funded production, the historical, political, ethnic and other intricacies — not to mention that perpetual elephant in the room, the Armenian Genocide, which commenced in 1915 — are glossed over in favor of a generalized ‘Whattaya gonna do… war is bad’ aura that implies conscience without actually saying anything.”

But besides the “denialist lobby” “The Promise” faces other challenges, including tepid reviews. Variety critic Peter Debruge called it “a sloggy melodrama in which the tragedy of a people is forced to take a back seat to a not especially compelling love triangle.”

“The Promise” centers on a love triangle involving a medical student (Isaac), a journalist (Bale), and the Armenian woman (Charlotte Le Bon) who steals their hearts. All three find themselves grappling with the Ottomans’ decision to begin rounding up and persecuting Armenians.

“The construct of the love triangle is clearly there for people who are unaware of the genocide or not particularly that interested in it,” said George. “It’s a big old fashioned love story. I think we’ve created a classic form of story, and hopefully women in particular will be entertained by it,” he added.

As part of its marketing strategy Survival Pictures has launched an #KeepThePromise social impact campaign for which it has already recruited Elton John, Barbara Streisand, Andre Agassi, Cher, Sylvester Stallone, among others, for an anti-genocide call to action connected to the film which has a strong filantropic aspect. The Survival Pictures cut of the box office will go to charities including The Sentry, the non-profit group co-founded by George Clooney and activist and author John Prendergast.