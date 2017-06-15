Annecy: Argentina’s Caramba, Brazil’s Split Sign Co-production Pact on ‘King of the Worlds’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In an early Latin American co-production alliance formalized at Annecy‘s current MIFA market, Argentina’s Caramba Estudio and Brazil’s Split Studio have inked to team on 2D animated TV series “King of the Worlds.”

Created by Ariel López Verdesco and executive produced by Marilina Sánchez, “King of the Worlds” has been presented at Annecy’s MIFA pitch session, selected after winning a TV series project development prize from Argentina’s INCAA film institute.

A 52-episode 11-minute show targeting children aged 7-11, the project centers on Bruno, an ordinary child with an extraordinary gift: The ability to travel to a world of everyday objects, joined by friend Rocky and sister Juana.

Each world they visit will bring a new mission: To save that world from destruction, protect it from an invasion, or help its inhabitants out of trouble.

Planned for delivery in 2019, “King of the Worlds”’ pre-production, general and executive direction and scripts will be carried out in Argentina, while Split in Brazil will co-write, direct and produce animation and post-production, according to Caramba Estudio’s Marilina Sánchez.

“The entry of Split Studio is extremely valuable to us, since it is an ally with a similar project conception to ours, and Brazil offers many incentives and financing models. Without them it would be really difficult to move toward production,” she said.

“To the best of my knowledge, there is no precedent of an Argentine animated TV series closing a co-production with Brazil, only services partnerships. I wish many more follow from now,” said.

She added: “Latin American animation is growing strong, with highly interesting projects. There is an interest among Latin American countries in generating joint agreements and projects.”

In Annecy, Caramba Estudio is also presenting “King of the Worlds” to potential European broadcasters and co-producers.

Further Argentine projects picked up for presentation MIFA after winning an INCAA development award include Can Can Club’s “Wawipox” and Osa Estudio’s “Anton and the Strange World.”