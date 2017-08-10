Anna Paquin Joins U.K. Movie ‘Tell It To The Bees’

Anna Paquin has joined “Tell It To The Bees,” the movie adaptation of the 2009 Fiona Shaw novel.

The film is set in 1950s Britain and the “True Blood” star Paquin will play Dr. Jean Markham as she returns to the town she left as a teenager to take over her late father’s medical practice. She finds herself attracted to the mother of a patient, played by Holiday Grainger, prompting a secret romance between the two.

Paquin’s recent work includes WGN drama “Bellevue,” and she will be in in Netflix’s upcoming Margaret Atwood adaptation “Alias Grace.”

Principal photography on “Tell It The Bees” is now underway in Scotland, and additional cast includes include Kate Dickie (“Game of Thrones”), Emun Elliott (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”), Steven Robertson (“T2: Trainspotting”), Lauren Lyle (“Outlander”), and Gregor Selkirk.

Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth have adapted the novel for the big screen. Annabel Jankel is directing. “Fiona Shaw’s compelling love story was hugely inspirational to me for an unholy mash-up of 1950’s social and magical realism,” she said. “Totally thrilled to be working with our wonderful cast, that includes Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger, Kate Dickie, Emun Elliott and the young Gregor Selkirk… and of course, the bees.”

The producers include Nick Hill, Jankel, Nik Bower, and Daisy Allsop, who said: ““The BFI have given incredible support to Annabel’s original vision for this adaptation, and to the Ashworths’ gorgeous script, from the beginning.”

Reliance Entertainment Productions 8, the BFI, and Creative Scotland funded the film. Reliance is producing alongside Taking A Line For A Walk, Archface Films, Riverstone Pictures, Cayenne Film Company and Motion Picture Capital. Fabien Westerhoff’s Film Constellation are handling international sales.