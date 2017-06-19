Andy Warhol to be Portrayed in Swedish Filmmaker Göran Hugo Olsson’s ‘That Summer’

Göran Hugo Olsson (“Black Power Mixtape”) is set to direct “That Summer,” a documentary based on unique footage shot by Peter Beard, Andy Warhol and Jonas Mekas in the 1970s in Montauk, Long Island.

Göran Hugo Olsson is reteaming with Swedish outfit Story AB, the company behind his documentary, “Black Power Mixtape” which Olsson directed and edited, based on footage lensed by a group of Swedish journalists documenting the Black Power Movement in the U.S. The docu feature played at Sundance and won best editing.

Following a similar creative process as “Black Power Mixtape,” “That Summer” delivers a multi-layered, intimate portrait of Warhol’s lifestyle, based on material lensed by Warhol himself and contemporary artists and socialites such as Beard, Mekas, as well as Lee Radziwill and Edith Bouvier, among others, who visited him at his Montauk home.

“That Summer” is one of the projects which have been granted support from the Swedish Film Institute, along with Tomas Alfredson (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”)’s “Bergman Reliquarium,” a short that’s part of “Bergman Revisited,” a six-part omnibus; “Silvana,” Mika Gustafson, Olivia Kastebring and Christina Tsiobanelis’s documentary about the Swedish artist and feminist Silvana Imam; Lone Scherfig’s “Secrets from the Russian Tea Room,” an English-language comedy-drama about four people in New York City who are going through the worst crises of their lives.

Other titles backed by the Swedish Film Institute include Felix and Måns Herngren’s Solsidan feature adapdation; Nima Sarvestani’s documentary “Prison Sisters” about two women coming out of prison in Afghanistan; and Pernille Fischer Christensen’s “Becoming Astrid.”