Andrea Arnold to Preside Over Les Arcs European Film Festival Jury

Andrea Arnold, the critically acclaimed British director of “American Honey,” is set to preside over the jury of the 9th Les Arcs European Film Festival.

The festival, which takes place in the French Alps, has been compared to Sundance for its showcase of European independent cinema and South by Southwest for its mix of films and live music programming. Frederic Boyer, who is the artistic director of Tribeca Film Festival, is also in charge of the Les Arcs festival’s feature film lineup.

Arnold’s most recent film, “American Honey,” a drama with Sasha Lane and Shia LaBeouf, won the Jury Prize at Cannes last year. The helmer had won Cannes’ jury prize twice before, with her feature debut, “Red Road,” and her second film, “Fish Tank.” Both films also won BAFTA awards. Her third film, “Wuthering Heights,” competed at Venice in 2011.

Arnold also received an Academy Award for best live-action short with “Wasp” in 2005.

The other jury members will be announced on Nov. 6. Les Arcs European Film Festival will run Dec.16-23.