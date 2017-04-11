London – AMC Theaters is set to undertake a major refurbishment of the U.K.’s iconic Odeon Leicester Square, AMC CEO Adam Aron told Variety Tuesday.

“We want to restore its former glory as the No. 1 site in Europe,” Aron said of the 80-year-old site, which is the regular venue for U.K. movie premieres, including hosting the annual Royal Film Performance since its inception in 1946 with Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s “A Matter of Life and Death.” It is also the headline venue for the annual London Film Festival.

Speaking after an event to announce AMC’s 25-theater deal with IMAX, Aron told Variety the refurbishment would see major investment of as much as £10-15 million ($12.5-18.5 million).

The site houses an original Compton Organ from the silent era, known as “The Duchess,” and Aron said he was aware of the site’s heritage and importance to U.K. cinephiles. Many have voiced concerns in the past that the site might one day see its single-screen auditoria, which comprises nearly 1,700 seats including a balcony, turned into a multiplex site.

Aron said AMC’s plans will allay any such concerns with the company deciding it should stay as a single-screen site, and also retain the Compton Organ. “It’s impossible to think anyone would object to what we have planned for Odeon Leicester Square,” said Aron, saying the upgrades would improve the site while retaining its character.

Asked about premium large screen formats during the IMAX announcement Aron told assembled journalists “there is clearly going to be a PLF going into the Odeon Leicester Square, but it won’t be IMAX.” This is to avoid proximity conflict with IMAX’s laser theater in the neighboring Cineworld Empire Leicester Square. Odeon has its own proprietary premium large screen format, iSense, though it was not confirmed if this might be the format used at the Leicester Square venue.

Aron told Variety AMC, which is owned by Chinese conglomerate Wanda Dalian Group, would also upgrade the venue’s sound system; install new reclining seating with more leg-room; and more toilet facilities. They will also look to “do a lot more with the lobby space” and improve access so customers seated in the rear circle of the balcony would not have to climb four sets of stairs.

The refurbishment is part of AMC’s plans to modernize its theater circuit across Europe, which Aron said would begin this year. “We’re moving quickly,” Aron said of the company’s plans. “We will have renovated theaters in the U.K. and Europe this year and a significant number of installations in 2018.”

The Odeon Leicester Square opened in November 1937. AMC acquired the Odeon/UCI chain in November 2016.