Amandla Stenberg Drama ‘Where Hands Touch’ Lands at Sony in Multiple Territories

Amandla Stenberg Drama 'Where Hands Touch'
Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has made a multi-territory deal for Amma Asante’s World War II drama “Where Hands Touch,” which stars Amandla Stenberg, George Mackay and Abbie Cornish.

Sony has picked up most of international, excluding select European territories and Australia. Protagonist Pictures is selling the film in Cannes.

The coming-of-age story takes place in Germany in 1944 where 15-year-old Leyna (Stenberg), daughter of a white German mother and a black father, lives in fear due to the color of her skin. When she meets Lutz (MacKay), the son of a prominent SS officer, the two fall helplessly in love, putting both their lives at risk.

The feature is produced by Charlie Hanson with Tantrum Films, Pinewood Pictures, UMedia, the BFI, Isle of Man Film, British Film Company, Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology.

“Amma Asante is a skillful storyteller whose films reach a wide audience,” Protagonist Pictures CEO Mike Goodridge said. “We couldn’t be happier that our friends at SPWA have embraced her bold vision of a young biracial girl struggling to survive in Nazi Germany.”



