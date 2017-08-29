Altice Bows its New Channel, Altice Studio, in France

Altice, Patrick Drahi’s global telco and communications group, today launched Altice Studio, its channel dedicated to series and films, in France.

Altice Studio’s offer will boast 400 movies per year and two series per month. Through its exclusive deal with NBC Universal, Altice Studio features the next Jason Bourne installment, “The Mummy,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “Fifty Shades Darker,” as well as the series “The Sinner,” the anthology series with Jessica Biel. The series “Taken” and “Riviera” which were pre-bought by Altice, are also part of the channel’s offer.

Like other French pay TV channels such as Canal Plus and Orange Cinema Series, Altice Studio also features film magazines in partnership with the news channel BFM, also owned by Altice.

“Day after day, Altice is implementing its strategy to merge telecoms and media in the U.S., Portugal, Israel and France which has in one year become a true editor of content. On top of press, news and sports, series and cinema are now the fourth biggest content sector on which we’re investing,” said Alain Weill, head of media activities at Altice.

“A year and a half ago, our group launched the subscription-based VOD platform SFR Play which today boasts more than 10,000 programs, encompassing films, series, documentaries and kids shows),” pointed out Weill, who added that the service’s library now has 1200 movies, 30% of which are French.

Altice Studio, available in high definition and in multiple languages, will be available to approximately 2.5 million subscribers of Altice’s telco operator SFR in France, as part of its “Privilege” package.

Altice Studio will then be distributed via the packages distribuée via its “Box” offer at 29.9 euros per month or 39.9 euros per month. €/mois). The channel will launch on OTT services in September for 9.99 euros per month on Sept. 15.