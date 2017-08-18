Alpha Violet Acquires Juraj Lehotsky’s Toronto-Bound ‘Nina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based Alpha Violet has acquired worldwide sales rights to Slovakian director Juraj Lehotsky’s divorce drama “Nina” which will play at Toronto in the Contemporary World Cinema section.

Lehotsky’s second feature, “Nina” turns on a 12-year-old girl whose parents are getting a divorce. As her world falls apart in front of her eyes, the young girl seeks out refuge in competitive swimming.

The movie world premiered at Karlovy Vary, where it earned warm reviews. The film’s star, Bibiana Nováková, has been acclaimed for her performance as Nina, which marks her first role.

An up-and-coming filmmaker, Lehotsky previously directed the documentary feature “Blind Loves,” which premiered at Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight, where it won the C.I.C.A.E Art Cinema Award.

Lehotsky’s feature debut, “Miracle,” premiered at Karlovy Vary and earned Special Jury Mention.

Alpha Violet’s current slate also includes Silvia Luzi and Luca Bellino’s dystopian drama “Crater” and Natalia Garagiola’s Argentinian drama “Hunting Season,” both of which will compete at Venice’s Critics’ Week. “Hunting Season” will also play at San Sebastian.