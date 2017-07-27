Aki Kaurismäki’s ‘The Other Side of Hope’ Set to Open Sarajevo Film Festival

The Other Side of Hope
After winning the Silver Bear in Berlin, Aki Kaurismäki’s “The Other Side of Hope” will be opening the 23rd edition of Sarajevo Film Festival.

“The Other Side of Hope” will screen at the National Theatre and the Raiffeisen Open Air Cinema in Sarajevo on Aug. 11.

“The Other Side of Hope” marks the Finnish master’s first feature in six years. Sarajevo Film Festival described the film as a “thematic twin” to Kaurismäki’s 2011 feature “Le Havre” which had opened the 17th edition of the festival.

The polticially-minded film follows the tale of Khaled who has fled war-torn Syria to seek asylum in Finland, where he meets Wikström, a bachelor restaurateur who recently left his alcoholic wife.

Sold by The Match Factory, “The Other Side of Hope” world premiered at the Berlinale where it won the Silver Bear for best director.

Sarajevo Film Festival will take place Aug. 11-18.

