‘A Monster Calls’ Snags Seven Platino Awards Nominations

Television networks from across Latin America and Spain have again signed on to broadcast the 4th Annual Platino Ibero-American Film Awards. The premier Ibero-American entertainment awards show takes place in Madrid on July 22 and will be aired by TNT in Latin America along with nearly 20 other local networks including Mexico’s Televisa, Telefe in Argentina, Canal Brazil, Chile’s UCV, Señal Colombia, Spain’s RTVE, Galavision in the U.S., and Venezuela’s Venevision. Broadcasting pact talks with other networks are still underway.

On May 31, Premios Platino ambassador Juan Carlos Arciniegas of CNN Espanol and thesps Angie Cepeda, Edward James Olmos, Kate del Castillo and Miguel Angel Silvestre unveiled the nominations for the awards at a press conference in Beverly Hills.

This edition has marked a new record with 847 qualifying films of which seven have participated in prominent A-list film festivals including Venice, Cannes, Mar del Plata and San Sebastian.

A new category for television series was included this year, underscoring the growing prominence of small screen entertainment worldwide. Nominees for the Best Ibero-American Mini-Series or TV Show include “Bala Loca” by Gabriel Díaz, Oscar Godoy (Chile); “Cuatro Estaciones en La Habana” by Felix Viscarret (Cuba, Spain); “and “La Nina” by Rodrigo Triana, Camilo Vega (Colombia).

Juan Antonio Bayona’s “A Monster Calls” snagged the most noms with seven, followed by Pablo Larrain’s “Neruda” (Chile) with five. Lorenzo Vigas’ “From Afar,” (Venezuela, Mexico), Gaston Duprat and Mariano Cohn’s “The Distinguished Citizen” (Argentina), “Smoke & Mirrors” by Alberto Rodriguez (Spain), “Julieta” by Pedro Almodovar (Spain) and “The Thin Yellow Line” (Mexico) by Celso Garcia, nabbed four nominations each.

“Neruda,” “From Afar,” “The Distinguished Citizen” and “Julieta” repped their respective countries in the foreign-language film category ay this year’s 89th Academy Awards.

Larrain, Bayona, Duprat-Cohn, Almodovar and Kleber Mendonca Filho (“Aquarius,” Brazil) vie for the best director prize.

Previous Platino Awards ceremonies were held in Panama, Marbella (Spain) and Punta del Este (Uruguay), with the presence of such luminaries as Antonio Banderas, Sonia Braga, Eugenio Derbez, Leandra Leal, Ricardo Darin, Angie Cepeda, Edward James Olmos, Rita Moreno, Javier Camara, Adriana Barraza and Joaquim de Almeida.

Last year’s ceremony in Punta del Este was aired by 17 TV channels in five continents. This year’s lifetime achievement awardee is yet to be announced. Previous editions bestowed the award to Ricardo Darin, Antonio Banderas and Sonia Braga.

The winner of each category will be selected by an international jury comprised of 700 creatives who have participated in previous Platino awards.

The Platino Ibero-American Film Awards are organized by (Spain’s Producers’ Rights Collection Society (EGEDA), with the Ibero-American Federation of Film and Audiovisual Producers (FIPCA) and the support of the Academies of Motion Pictures of Ibero-America and the Institutes of Ibero-American cinema, Latin Artist and Fundacion AISGE.

NOMINEES, 2017 PLATINO IBERO-AMERICAN FILM AWARDS:

BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FEATURE FILM

“Aquarius,” (Kleber Mendonca Filho, Brazil)

·“The Distinguished Citizen,” (Gaston Duprat, Mariano Cohn, Argentina, Spain)

“Smoke & Mirrors,” (Alberto Rodriguez, Spain)

“Juliet,” (Pedro Almodovar, Spain)

“Neruda,” Pablo Larraín, Chile, Argentina, Spain, France, U.S.)

BEST DIRECTOR

Gaston Duprat, Mariano Cohn for “The Distinguished Citizen”

Juan Antonio Bayona for “A Monster Calls”

Kleber Mendonca Filho for “Aquarius”

Pablo Larrain for “Neruda”

Pedro Almodovar for “Julieta”

BEST ACTOR

Alfredo Castro for “From Afar”

Damian Alcazar for “The Thin Yellow Line”

Eduard Fernandez for “Smoke & Mirrors”

Luis Gnecco for “Neruda”

Oscar Martinez for “The Distinguished Citizen”

BEST ACTRESS

Angie Cepeda for “La semilla del silencio”

Emma Suarez for “Julieta”

Juana Acosta for “Anna”

Natalia Oreiro for “I Am Gilda”

Sonia Braga for “Aquarius”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alberto Iglesias for “Julieta”

Chucho Valdes for “Esteban”

Federico Jusid for “Neruda”

Fernando Velazquez for “A Monster Calls”

Mariano Loiacono for “La luz Incidente”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Bruxarias” by Virginia Curia (Spain, Brazil)

“La Leyenda del Chupacabras” by Alberto Rodríguez (Mexico)

“Ozzy” by Alberto Rodriguez (Spain)

“Psiconautas, Los Niños Olvidados” by Alberto Vazquez, Pedro Rivero (Spain)

“Teresa y Tim” by Agurtzane Intxaurraga (Spain)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“2016. Nacido en Siria,” (Hernan Zin, Spain)

“Atrapados en Japon,” (Vivienne Barry, Chile)

“Cinema Novo,” (Eryk Rocha, Brazil)

“Fragil Equilibrio,” (Guillermo Garcia Lopez, Spain)

“Todo Comenzo por el Fin,” (Luis Ospina, Colombia)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Alberto Rodriguez, Rafael Cobos for “Smoke & Mirrors”)

Alejandro Brugues, Pierre Edelman, Pavel Giroud for “El Acompanante”

Andres Duprat for “The Distinguished Citizen”

Celso Gariía for “The Thin Yellow Line”

Guillermo Calderon for “Neruda”

BEST IBERO-AMERICAN DEBUT FILM

“From Afar” by Lorenzo Vigas (Venezuela, Mexico)

“The Thin Yellow Line” by Celso Garcia (Mexico)

“Rara” by Pepa San Martin (Chile, Argentina)

“The Fury of a Patient Man” (Raul Arevalo, Spain)

“Viejo Calavera” by Kiro Russo (Bolivia)

BEST FILM EDITING

Alberto del Campo, Fernando Franco for “May God Save Us”

Bernat Vilaplana, Jaume Marti for “A Monster Calls”

Isabela Monteiro de Castro for “From Afar”

Jorge Arturo Garcia for “The Thin Yellow Line”

Jorge Garcia for “Sin Muertos no hay Carnaval”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Aili Chen for “La luz incidente”

Eugenio Caballero for “A Monster Calls”

Juan Pedro de Gaspar for “La Reina de España”

Nuno Gabriel de Mello for “Cartas da Guerra”

Sebastian Vogler for “La Muerte de Louis XIV”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Carolina Costa for “The Chosen Ones”

Diego Garcia for “Neon Bull”

Guillermo Nieto for “La luz Incidente”

Joao Ribeiro for “Cartas da Guerra”

Oscar Faura for “A Monster Calls”

BEST SOUND EDITING

Daniel de Zayas, Cesar Molina, Jose Antonio Manovel for “Smoke & Mirrors”

Peter Glossop, Oriol Tarrago, Marc Orts for “A Monster Calls”

Ricardo Leal, Tiago Matos for “Cartas da Guerra”

Sergio Diaz for “Desierto”

Waldir Xavier for “From Afar”

BEST EDUCATIONAL VALUES IN A FEATURE FILM

“El Acompañante,” (Pavel Giroud, Cuba, Colombia, Panama, Venezuela)

“Esteban,” (Jonal Cosculluela, Cuba, Spain)

“El Jeremias,” (Anwar Safa, Mexico)

“Rara,” (Pepa San Martin, Chile, Argentina)

“A Monster Calls” (Juan Antonio Bayona, Spain)

BEST MINI-SERIES OR TV SHOW

“Bala Loca” by Gabriel Diaz, Oscar Godoy (Chile)

“Cuatro Estaciones En La Habana” by Felix Viscarret (Cuba, Spain)

“El Marginal” by Luis Ortega, Mariano Ardanaz, Javier Perez, Alejandro Ciancio (Argentina)

“El Ministerio del Tiempo,” (Marc Vigil, Abigail Schaaff, Jorge Dorado, Paco Plaza, Javier Ruiz Caldera, Spain)

“La Niña” (Rodrigo Triana, Camilo Vega, Colombia)

“Velvet,” (David Pinillos, Manuel Gomez Pereira, (Spain)

