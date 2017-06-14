‘Blade Runner 2049’ Mobile Game in Development From Next Games, Alcon

Alcon Entertainment and Finnish mobile game developer and publisher Next Games are partnering on a mobile game for “Blade Runner 2049.”

Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen made the announcement Wednesday, the second day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017, also known as E3. The companies did not disclose when the game will be released or a specific title.

Alcon is producing the movie sequel “Blade Runner 2049” with Warner Bros. handling domestic distribution and Sony handling international territories. Ryan Gosling stars with Harrison Ford reprising his memorable role as Rick Deckard, the titular blade runner. The movie launches on Oct. 6.

“We are thrilled to work on Blade Runner, a true pop culture icon,” Huuhtanen said. “We are determined to deliver on Blade Runner’s unique themes and vision of the future. Both we and Alcon Entertainment value mobile games that are authentic and true to the original property. Our partnership is a confirmation of Next Games’ mission to redefine the way entertainment franchises can be transformed into, and enhanced by, highly engaging mobile games enjoyed by millions of fans globally.”

Next Games is best known for “The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land,” based on the AMC TV series. It has been downloaded over 16 million times, with the game attempting to mirror events as they occur in the show.

Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, co-CEOs and co-founders of Alcon Entertainment, said in a statement, “We are excited to be working with Next Games on this exciting new endeavor. The world of Blade Runner is uniquely rich ground for storytelling across a variety of platforms, games included.”

The sequel is set 30 years after the 1982 original, which was directed by Ridley Scott and set in a rainy dystopian version of Los Angeles in 2019 as it followed Deckard pursuing four replicants who had escaped from an off-world colony. The androids, led by Rutger Hauer’s Roy Batty character, sought to extend their four-year lifespan. The film was selected in 1993 for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

The sequel is written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, and succeeds the initial story by Fancher and David Peoples, based on Philip K. Dick’s novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”

Denis Villeneuve directed “Blade Runner 2049” with Scott executive producing. Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, and Jared Leto are also starring. Gosling plays an LAPD officer who unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos — and leads him on a quest to find Deckard, who has been missing for 30 years.