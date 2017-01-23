AMC, the U.S. theater chain controlled by China’s Dalian Wanda group, is to pay $929 million for Nordic Cinema Group. The company is the largest cinema operator in seven countries across the Nordic and Baltic regions.

The deal follows AMC’s acquisition last year of Odeon-UCI, the largest cinema operator in West Europe. AMC said that the two European chains will be operated together.

AMC is buying Nordic in a transaction from private equity firm Bridgepoint and Swedish media group Bonnier Holding. The transaction is to be an all cash affair worth $929 million (SEK8.25 billion) and the deal is subject to approval from the European Union.

Wanda chairman Wang Jianlin went on the record again last week to repeat his target of owning 20% of the world’s movie screens. He believes that will give his company significant negotiating power in discussions with the world’s leading film distributors, most notably the six Hollywood majors. Prior to the Nordic deal, Wanda controlled some 12% of global screens through AMC and its separately listed Wanda Cinema line, which has cinemas in China and also owns Australia’s number two operator Hoyts group. AMC also recently agreed terms with the U.S. Justice department for its proposed takeover of the North American Carmike chain and completed and closed the deal before Christmas.

Nordic has 68 theaters in 50 large and medium cities. Together they have 463 screens and 68,000 seats.

“For the third time in the past twelve months, we believe we have discovered a substantial acquisition that gives AMC yet another opportunity to further expand and diversify our geographic reach and more firmly establish AMC as the undisputed leader in movie exhibition worldwide,” said AMC CEO and President Adam Aron.

“It has been our observation that Nordic is extremely well-run with a modern up-to-date theatre circuit that in our opinion offers tremendous value potential for AMC over the foreseeable future. We are also excited by the growth potential of Nordic as it moves forward with 10 theatres already in development or re-development. We have been impressed with Nordic’s talented leadership team, and further believe that their added expertise will be invaluable to us in helping to drive AMC’s progress across Europe.”

AMC said that it will achieve additional efficiencies of scale and innovative strategic initiatives to the Nordic brands and achieve annual cost savings of $5 million per year.