Film London’s Production Finance Market Announces New Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

Film London has announced a raft of new international partnerships for the 2017 edition of its Production Finance Market (PFM), which will run October 9-11.

The annual event, now in its 11th year, is the U.K.’s only film finance market and runs concurrently with the BFI London Film Festival. It brings together filmmakers and financiers from around the world with the aim of bringing new features into production and is open to experienced producers with projects budgeted at €1 million ($1.1 million) and above. It also features a Micro Market strand open to projects budgeted below €1 million.

This year Film London looks to further broaden the PFM’s global reach through new international partnerships with Argentina’s National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA), Italy’s Apulia Film Commission, and the Luxembourg-based European producers training, development and networking organization EAVE.

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of Film London and the British Film Commission, said such partnerships were key to the PFM’s ongoing success. “PFM has always been about bringing the global film business to London, and every year we strive to give filmmakers and financiers access to opportunities and connections they wouldn’t get anywhere else,” said Wootton.

The INCAA will become Film London’s strategic Latin American partner identifying and recommending promising producers with projects from the region that are seeking international finance. EAVE will fulfill a similar capacity in terms of identifying European producers with suitably developed projects for the PFM.

The partnership with the Apulia Film Commission will see the Italian agency identify two local projects to take part in the London market. In exchange Film London will propose British producers to attend Apulia’s Mediterranean Co-production Forum.

This year’s event also sees the return of its tripartite partnership between Trieste’s When East Meets West, Rome’s MIA|Cinema Coproduction Market, and the PFM: TRL Espresso, which fast-tracks a feature chosen at Trieste through the two European markets. Last year’s choice, “History of Love,” produced by Slovenia’s Sonja Prosenc and Rok Secen, was developed through EAVE and is scheduled to begin production in June.

The London market has additional international partnerships already in place with the Melbourne International Film Festival’s 37º South Market, the Ile de France Film Commission, the Toronto International Film Festival’s International Financing Forum and the Nordic Co-Production Market at the Norwegian International Film Festival.