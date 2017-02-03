Zoe Saldana has come on board for the lead role in the action-thriller “Hummingbird,” with the Swedish directing team of Markus Kryler and Fredrik Akerstrom.

Fundamental Films will fully finance and produce the movie alongside Broken Road Productions. Sales will launch next week at the Berlin Film Festival, where Good Universe will be handling international sales. UTA and CAA will be co-representing domestic sales.

John McClain wrote the script, in which Saldana will portray a black-ops assassin whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity.

Saldana starred in Ben Affleck’s “Live by Night” and can next be seen in Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” as Gamora. She is currently filming “Avengers: Infinity War” in the same role and is expected to return as Neytiri in James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar” sequels.

Kryler and Akerstrom directed the cinematic content for the Electronic Arts’ “Battlefield 1” video game, which has sold more than 14 million copies to date.

Fundamental’s Mark Gao and Gregory Ouanhon are producing “Hummingbird” with Todd Garner for Broken Road Productions. Fundamental’s Gary Glushon will executive produce with Broken Road’s Jeremy Stein. Zoe Saldana will be executive producing through her production company Cinestar Pictures, which she co-founded with her sisters Cisely and Mariel.

Broken Road recently wrapped “Cadaver” for Screen Gems with Shay Mitchell, and Netflix’s “Naked,” starring Marlon Wayans and Regina Hall.

Fundamental Films is headquartered in Shanghai with offices in Beijing and Los Angeles. The company is in post-production on the Ethan Hawke’s “24 Hours to Live” and Keanu Reeves’ “Replicas.” It recently became the second-largest shareholder of Europacorp and is the lead financier on Luc Besson’s upcoming “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

Saldana is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Barnes, Morris, Klein and Yorn. Kryler and Akerstrom are repped by UTA and Magnet Management. McClain is repped by UTA and Madhouse Entertainment.