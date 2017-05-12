Cannes: Mexico’s ‘Yesterday,’ ‘Panchitos’ Go To Cannes from Los Cabos

Four films by young, up-and-coming Mexican talents – Gustavo Gamou’s “Sex Panchitos Punk,” Gabriel Mariño’s “Yesterday Wonder I Was,” Miguel Calderón’s “The Second Coming” and Alana Simões’ “My Brother” – will be unveiled Sunday week at Los Cabos Goes to Cannes, a Cannes Film Market’s pix-in-post industry showcase drawing on one of the fastest-growing events in Latin America.

“We have concentrated on young directors whose themes dovetail with Los Cabos’ selection lines and are backed with robust enough producers to guarantee the continuity and completion of the projects,” said Maru Garzon, Los Cabos’ programming director.

She added: “The chosen titles bring together intimate stories, strong characters set in an urban context and portrayed with a cinematic point of view with a clear stamp of Mexican identity but at the same time storylines that make them universal.”

Producer Tatiana Graullera, who backed Ludovic Bonleux’ “Guerrero,” produced two of the showcase titles: ”Panchitos” and “Coming.” In “Sex Panchitos Punk,” Gamou (“The Wild Squad”) portrays the lives of three real characters: Ulti awaiting his wife’s release from jail; Chivo, a long-time inmate hoping to become an actor; and Canon, whose dreams of becoming a social avenger.

The Panchitos “were a criminal organization that terrified the middle and high classes in Mexico City in the mid ‘80s. They kidnapped buses and robbed shops to get booze and food for their poor neighbors. There is still no record about them,” Gamou commented. “Panchitos” is in post.

“Coming” presents the complexity of human relationships presented via the laws of survival in the animal world. “The most basic instincts, which we think we’ve left behind as we’ve evolved, are still latent, especially in the way we relate to other human beings and the constant search for a mate,” stated director Calderón, also co-founder of “La Panadería” an art space to promote contemporary Latin America new artistic trends.

Produced by Cinematrópodos, Pimienta Films – a producer on Alfonso Cuaron’s latest film, “Roma” – and Gavilán Cine, “My Brother” focuses on two adopted children, the “orphan” bond they develop and their battle with their new single mom to build ties of trust.

“I rely more on showing the condition of abandonment in the daily life of these children and focusing on the dilemmas it inflicts upon their relationships,” said director Simões, whose shorts include “Dual-Me,” and “Free Taxi”).

She went on: “Only then is it possible to touch the orphan-like state we all suffer as human beings.” ”Brother” is in post and seeks completion financing.

Mariño, responsable for the Berlinale Generation 14plus player “A Secret World,” sold by Shoreline Ent., directs “Yesterday,” which is close to final cut and is looking for a sales agent and completion financing. A fresco of Mexico City life with supernatural beats, ”Yesterday” pivot around a strange being.

“I began imagining the existence of a changing entity, maybe an essence that slips through the shadows and keeps a big secret, a hex, a condition that condemns him to be alone, but is still capable of falling in love,” Mariño declared. The film is produced by Cooperativa Un Mundo.

This year’s Goes to Cannes works-in-progress initiative incorporates four new events: the FilMart’s Haf Lab at the Asia Film Financing Forum, Lithuania’s Vilnius Film Festival Kino Pasavaris, the Polish Days New Horizons and Greece’s Thessaloniki Festival.

They join the returning Dubai Film Market, Los Cabos Fest, the Annecy Animation Festival, Panama Film Festival, Dubai and Montreal’s Frontières/Fantasia.

The four work-in-progress features selected by Los Cabos Festival will be presented via 15 minute of excerpts constituting sneak previews on May 21 at the Palais des Festivals.

John Hopewell contributed to this article.

