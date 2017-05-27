‘Lerd,’ ‘Wind River,’ ‘Barbara’ Take Un Certain Regard Awards at Cannes

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof took the top prize from a jury headed by actress Uma Thurman.
Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof’s “Lerd” won the top prize in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival this evening, beating a diverse international selection of 17 other titles to the honor. The award was presented by this year’s Un Certain Regard jury president Uma Thurman, heading a panel that also included filmmakers Joachim Lafosse and Mohamed Diab, actor Reda Kateb and Karlovy Vary festival director Karel Och.
Other prizewinners included U.S. writer-director Taylor Sheridan’s Sundance-premiered debut feature “Wind River” and actor-filmmaker Mathieu Amalric’s section opener “Barbara.”
More details to come in an update of this report. The full list of Un Certain Regard winners is as follows:
Un Certain Regard Award: “Lerd,” Mohammad Rasoulof
Best Director: Taylor Sheridan, “Wind River”
Jury Prize: Michel Franco, “April’s Daughter”
Jury Award for Performance: Jasmine Trinca, “Fortunata”
Special Award for Poetry of Cinema: Mathieu Amalric, “Barbara”