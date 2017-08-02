Voyager Mission Documentary ‘The Farthest’ Lands August Release

Abramorama has bought U.S. and Canadian theatrical distribution rights for the space documentary “The Farthest,” which celebrates NASA’s Voyager mission.

The film will be released theatrically in New York and Los Angeles on Aug. 11, followed by additional one-night event screenings around the country. August marks the 40th anniversary of the NASA mission launch of the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft — launched at that point to take advantage of a favorable alignment of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

The Voyager probes exceeded expectations and have continued to deliver images from outside the Solar System. The spacecraft also contain a time capsule of Earth – a Golden Record made under the direction of astronomer Carl Sagan bearing recordings and images of life on our planet.

“The Farthest” is written and directed by documentary filmmaker Emer Reynolds, whose credits include “Here Was Cuba” and “Three Men Go To War.” The film is produced by John Murray (“On A River In Ireland”) and Clare Stronge (“Spider House”) for Crossing the Line; and executive produced by John Rubin, Dennis Liu and Sean B. Carroll.

“The Farthest” has screened at Tribeca and film festivals in Edinburgh, Seattle, Sydney and Dublin. It won the audience award at the Audi Dublin International Film Festival as well as Best Irish Documentary and the George Byrne Maverick Award, which was presented to Reynolds.

The Farthest was supported by Bord Scannán na hÉireann/the Irish Film Board (IFB) and produced in association with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, RTÉ, BBC, ZDF, Arte and PBS. “The Farthest” will air on PBS on Aug. 23.

Abramorama negotiated the deal with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios on behalf of the filmmakers.