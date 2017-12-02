Ventana Sur: Argentina’s INCAA Announces Stand-Alone Blood Window Festival to Debut in Pinamar

Ventana Sur’s Blood Window has long been one of Latin America’s premiere showcase for gore and horror genre filmmaking. But, in recent years, the event has expanded to include more variations from other branches of the genre tree such as police dramas, classic fantasy, dark comedies and science fiction.

Now, in its biggest step forward to date INCAA has announced that 2018 will see the first edition of a dedicated Blood Window festival, set to take place in Argentina’s coastal spa-town of Pinamar.

The announcement was made at the Ventana Sur market by Ralph Haiek, president of Argentina’s National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA) and Pinamar mayor Martín Yeza.

Haiek said via a press release: “We bet on fantastic cinema, and genre that grows talent and production in our country. We want a festival that targets the young and family-oriented public of Pinamar, and we know that taking this path with Blood Window guarantees that.”

Yeza added: “We are very satisfied with the decision to bring Argentine cinema into the 21st century with this proposal that will give visibility to talent, while the public can enjoy more and more of our city.”

The inaugural festival will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of one of the world’s premiere fantasy and horror genre festival – Spain’s Sitges Festival.

“We look at this project with great enthusiasm,” said Xavier Duran, director of the Foundation that organizes the Sitges Festival, “Our fifty years gives us the maturity to face these international projects, and we are very excited about the possibility of working with INCAA. “

Blood Window Festival’s first edition is set to take place from March 29 to April 1, 2018.