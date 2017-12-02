Ventana Sur 2017: A 10-Point Wrap

BUENOS AIRES — The most bullish edition of Ventana Sur, Latin America’s biggest film market, closed Friday after a five days of screenings, a panoply of panels, deals, and unequivocal reminders that, in geo-content terms, Latin America is still on the rise as a film and TV power. 10 Takes on this year’s ninth edition:

1. STANDOUTS: ‘DRY MARTINA,’ ‘LA CAMARISTA,’ ‘LOVE AT LAST SIGHT’

Che Sandoval’s “Dry Martina,” Lila Aviles’ “La Camarista” and Sergio Machado’s “Noah’s Ark” proved three standouts at 2017’s Ventana Sur. “Dry Martina,” from Chile’s Forastero and Argentina’s Rizoma, landed what to date looks like the deal of the market, here from Film Factory, within literally a couple of hours of its market screening in Ventana Sur’s Copia 0. “La Camarista,” Mexican Avilés’ feature debut, landed the biggest prize, the European Vision Award, in a strong Primer Corte pix-in-post edition. Starring Ricardo Darin, one of Latin America’s biggest marquee values, “Love at Last Sight” was one of three high-profile titles at FilmSharks Intl., with “Dark Buildings” and “You Shall Not Sleep,” sparking what looked like a typical mix for FilmSharks of multi-territory studio deals and multiple territory buys in international.

2. WORKING THE NICHE

How come Ventana Sur felt so buoyant when the American Film Market seemed such a downer? In theatrical terms, the foreign-language sales market is after all one of the toughest in the film business, contracting around only a clutch of titles – maybe a dozen-to-a-score a year, that break out to really size-able box office abroad, in the sense of seven-figure box office grosses in at least one foreign territory. That hardly seems big enough to sustain a sector. But sales on Latin American movies is also a question of expectations. “Or your volume is large or your structure is small,” sentenced Manuel Marti, at Artear’s Pol-ka Producciones. Most Latin American film sales companies are essentially lean operators, working the niches, aggregating modest deals on numerous territory sales. The same can be said for arthouse buyers in the region. But sales can add up. In contrast, the American Film Market lacked in general the big U.S. titles – now scooped up by digital platforms before they even reach the open market – which can help justify the existence of the world’s biggest foreign theatrical distributors.

3. ANIMATION EXPLOSION

Further factors help explain 2017 Ventana Sur’s vibrancy. The biggest by far was Animation!, Ventana Sur’s film and TV animation mini co-production-sales market. Its Work in Progress spread of five titles and movie project pitches proved dazzling examples of the quantity of quality, creativity, variety and sophistication of animation coming online from Latin America. Animation looks set to provide many of the biggest-budget movies coming out of the region. A musical comedy tapping into the songs of Bossa Nova icons Vinicius de Moraes and Tom Jobin, creators of “The Girl from Ipanema,” “Noah’s Ark” is budgeted at $7.5 million, very high-end for Brazil. It will also focus some of the creative energies of its best-known directors. “Noah’s Ark” is produced by Walter Salles, “Escape from India,” another flagship Latin American toon feature by Juan Jose Campanella. Major companies, such as Mexico’s Anima, are forging strategic international alliances, Anima with the U.K.’s . Virtually any project or work in progress at Animation! could have won at their respective sections. “What’s really extraordinary is the number of productions which will emerge in 2018 and 2019. Animation in the U.S. and Europe has largely plateau-ed. Latin America is a rising power,” said José Luis Farias, organizer of April’s first Quirino Awards, which will celebrate animation in Ibero-America.