ROME — The Venice Film Festival is launching a competitive section dedicated to films made for Virtual Reality viewing.

The fest’s new section, named Venice Virtual Reality, will comprise a maxiumum of 18 titles. It is being touted as the first ever competition for VR works launched by a major film fest.

A jury composed of up to 5 prominent personalities from the creative tech world will award the following 3 prizes: Best VR film, Grand VR Jury Prize, Best VR Creativity Award.

Venice last year became one of the first fests in the world to showcase Virtual Reality works in a new state-of-the art VR theatre (pictured) which has seats that pivot 360 degrees.

VR titles at Venice in 2016 included a 40-minute preview of “Jesus VR — The Story of Christ,” which is considered the first VR feature film, produced by Autumn VR and VRWERX and shot in Matera, Italy.

The upcoming 74th edition of the Venice fest will run August 31 through September 5.

More to follow