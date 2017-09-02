Venice: New Italian Distributor Vision Takes Kechiche’s ‘Mektoub, My Love’

VENICE, Italy – Italy’s ambitious new theatrical distribution player Vision Distribution has acquired Italian rights to Abdellatif Kechiche’s Venice competition entry “Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno” from Pathe Intl.

The French auteur’s anticipated follow-up to 2013 Palme d’Or winner “Blue Is the Warmest Color” is set during the summer of 1994 in a fishing village in the South of France. The new Kechiche pic will be the first non-Italian film to be released by Vision, which will focus primarily on Italian product.

“Mektoub” is described by Pathe promotional materials as the tale of an aspiring screenwriter named Amin who becomes “enchanted by the many female characters who surround him” and “remains in awe of these summer sirens while his Dionysiac cousin throws himself into their carnal delights with euphoria.”

Launched in January by Murdoch-owned pay-TV platform Sky Italia, Italy’s top pay-TV player, together with five prominent Italian production companies, Vision is expected to soon start shaking up Italy’s static distribution landscape with new strategies devised by chief exec Nicola Maccanico, who was formerly Warner Bros.’ Italy managing director.

“Kechiche is still finishing the final editing as we speak,” said Maccanico, who added that “the [film’s] DCP will get into Venice the day before the screening….That’s what Kechiche is like.”

Kechiche launched his career from the Venice fest in 2007 with “The Secret of the Grain.”

This summer, Vision Distribution released its first title, low-budget chiller “Monolith,” about a car that turns into a death trap. Their upcoming Italian pics include Alessandro Gassman-directed “Il Premio” and an adaptation of German Hitler comedy “Look Who’s Back” titled “Lui è tornato,” in which Mussolini resurfaces in contemporary Italy.

“We are working on a diverse slate, which is the basis to create a modern distribution,” Maccanico said.

The only other non-Italian title Vision Distribution has announced is Keira Knightley-starrer “Colette,” based on the life of the French author who wrote “Gigi” and “Cheri,” directed by Wash Westmoreland. They will release “Colette” in Italy after “Mektoub.”