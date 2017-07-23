Venice Film Festival: Edgar Wright, Rebecca Hall, John Landis Among Jurors; Full Roster

ROME — The Venice Film Festival has announced the full roster of its main jury which will comprise Hungarian director Ildiko Enyedi, whose “On Body and Soul” won this year’s Berlin Golden Bear, British director Edgar Wright (pictured) whose “Baby Driver” is currently making a splash in the U.S., and Mexican film director and producer Michel Franco.

They will decide the fest’s main prizes alongside British actress Rebecca Hall, French actress Anna Mouglalis, Australian film critic David Stratton, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, and Hong Kong-based film director and photographer Yonfan.

As previously announced, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening will preside over the main jury president, the first female since 2006 to head the panel.

Michel Franco, whose latest feature as a director is “April’s Daughter,” produced 2015 Venice Golden Lion winner “From Afar” by Venezuelan director Lorenzo Vigas; Rebecca Hall most recently starred in Brooklyn-set romantic comedy “Permission” which bowed positively at Tribeca; Anna Mouglalis (“Coco Chanel”) plays the lead in upcoming horror thriller “The Most Assassinated Woman in the World;” David Stratton is a television personality and former Variety reviewer, and also the subject of doc “David Stratton: A Cinematic Life,” which screened recently at Cannes; Jasmine Trinca scooped this year’s Cannes best actress award a for her role in “Fortunata”; Yonfan has written, directed and produced 13 often sexually daring movies, including melodrama “Prince of Tears,” which was in the 2009 Venice competition.

Venice on Sunday also announced jury members of its Horizons section, dedicated to more cutting edge fare, which will be headed by Italian auteur Gianni Amelio “The Stolen Children.”

They other Horizons jury members are: Iranian filmmaker Rakhshan Banietemad, whose “Tales” won the 2014 Venice best screenplay prize; U.S. director Ami Canaan Mann, whose “Texas Killing Fields” competed on the Lido in 2011; Irish-Scottish director Mark Cousins, best known for his 15-hour 2011 documentary “The Story of Film: An Odyssey”; Argentine screenwriter Andres Duprat whose “The Distinguished Citizen” just won multiple nods, including screenplay, at the 4th Platino Ibero-American Film Awards; Belgian director Fien Troch whose “Home” took the 2016 Horizons best director prize; and French writer director Rebecca Zlotowski whose “Planetarium,” starring Natalie Portman, screened in Venice last year.

Furthermore, French director Benoit Jacquot will head the Lion of the Future jury, which will dish out Venice’s award for first feature. The other members of this jury panel are: British film lecturer and BFI film programmer Geoff Andrew; veteran Hong Kong-based producer Albert Lee; Italian actress Greta Scarano (“Suburra”); and Greek director Yorgos Zois (“Interruption”).

The Lion of the Future Jury will award a $100,000 dollar cash prize to the best debut feature across all competitive sections at the fest, to be divided equally between the director and the producer.

Last but not least, U.S. director John Landis will head the jury of the festival’s new Venice Virtual Reality section, touted as the first-ever competition for VR works launched by a major film fest.

The other jury members of the VR competition are: French screenwriter and film director Celine Sciamma, who directed “Tomboy” and penned “My Life as a Zucchini”; and Italian actor and director Ricky Tognazzi (“Ultrà”).

Italian director Giuseppe Piccioni (“Not of This World”) will preside over the jury of film students who will award the Venezia Classics Awards for best restored classic and best documentary on cinema.

The 74th Venice Film Festival will run August 30-September 9.